Aitana Bonmati shines as puppet master to fire Spain into World Cup quarters

AUCKLAND – If Spain had not resolved the bitter feud between the players and the coach, their fans may never have witnessed Aitana Bonmati pulling all strings to guide them to the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

On Saturday, the Spaniards crushed Switzerland 5-1 – Bonmati playing a starring role with a brace and two assists in front of 43,217 fans at Eden Park in Auckland, a record crowd for a football match in New Zealand.

The 25-year-old midfielder was one of 15 players that had threatened to quit the team in 2022 if coach Jorge Vilda was not fired but the football federation refused to bow down to pressure.

But after a brief exile, Bonmati was called up following an uneasy truce.

Vilda had given Bonmati her Spain debut back in 2017 when she was 19 and she has since grown to become an integral cog in midfield, a diminutive dynamo constantly on the move and with a sharp eye for goal.

Playing for treble winners Barcelona, she is not used to losing and she was “really pissed off” when Spain lost 4-0 in their final group game against Japan without putting up a fight, finishing second in the group.

She clearly took that loss personally as Spain arrived fired up for Saturday’s match against Switzerland.

Bonmati may not be Spain’s captain, but there was no doubt she was leading the charge in the final third with her magical feet, scoring twice to take her tournament tally to three goals.

“I think it’s in my character to act (like a leader). Even though I don’t have the captain’s armband I transmit that character to the team,” she said after picking up another Player of the Match award at the World Cup.

“When I have the ball at my feet I always look to help my teammates... We’re very happy and we should be proud of the work we’ve done today.”

The other scorers for Spain were Alba Redondo, Jennifer Hermoso and Laia Codina, who also scored an own goal.

Bonmati opened the scoring in the fifth minute when she pounced on a rebound, wrong-footed the goalkeeper with a swift turn and fired home.

Half an hour later, she grabbed her second – almost a carbon copy of the first.

A quick flick in the box saw two defenders over-commit as she turned them inside out while the goalkeeper was sent the wrong way for Bonmati to fire into an open net.