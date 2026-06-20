Airport security steps in as World Cup fans go crazy for ranch dressing

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ATLANTA, June 19 - Fans arriving in the United States for the World Cup have fallen in love with a popular American condiment, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has offered friendly advice to those wishing to bring ranch dressing home.

Ranch dressing -- a creamy, savoury salad dressing -- can be paired with vegetables, chicken wings, pizza and fries, and after seeing numerous social media posts by fans declaring their love for it, the TSA decided to provide helpful warnings.

"If you're visiting for a very large sporting event and you happen to discover RANCH while you're here... please pack it in your CHECKED BAG on the way home," they wrote on Instagram.

"If you're travelling within the U.S., make sure to keep your carry-on sauces to 3.4 ounces (100ml) or less and place any larger containers in your checked bags. Some heroes wear capes. Others bring ranch."

The TSA also told travellers to avoid throwing away their ranch dressing before reaching security, as airlines will check it in for them. REUTERS