Aguirre downplays milestone after Mexico top World Cup group for first time since 2002

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GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 18 - Mexico coach Javier Aguirre played down his team's achievement of topping a World Cup group for the first time since 2002 after their 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday, saying the real measure of success would come later in the tournament.

The co-hosts became the first team to book a place in the knockout stage, sealing top spot in Group A with the victory in Guadalajara and matching the achievement of Aguirre's 2002 side.

"I didn't know that statistic," Aguirre, who is coaching Mexico at a third World Cup, told reporters. "It's anecdotal. It was anecdotal in 2002 and it's anecdotal now because what matters in the end is the final position."

The result guarantees Mexico at least one knockout-stage match in Mexico City, a prospect Aguirre welcomed as his side seek to build momentum in front of home support.

"There's nothing like playing at home, it's priceless," he said. "The Mexico factor is hugely important."

Mexico delivered a nervy performance in their tournament opener against South Africa but Aguirre said his players had learned valuable lessons from that match.

"Today we learned from our mistakes," he said. "We weren't spectacular, but we played a good match.

"That speaks to the team's maturity. We were much more patient."

Asked what set this squad apart from previous Mexican teams he had managed, the 67-year-old said with a smile: "(This team) has a calmer coach."

He also joked that he had stopped fighting battles over players using mobile phones and had become less rigid than the intense manager who led Mexico in 2002 and 2010.

"I'm much more relaxed and composed now," he said. "Age helps. Two granddaughters help."

While Mexico have secured home-field advantage for the next round, Aguirre said he was determined to keep expectations in check ahead of their final group match against the Czech Republic.

But he also wanted to give them the belief they can achieve more.

"I want to convince my players that we can get into the top 10 in the world," he said. "That would be something very special for us." REUTERS