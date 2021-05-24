Aguero wants last hurrah in Champions League final

LONDON • After 10 years and five Premier League titles, Sergio Aguero yesterday came off the bench for his last game at the Etihad.

The Argentina striker, who is leaving on a free transfer and will join Barcelona on a two-year deal in the summer, made his 389th and final appearance in England for Manchester City, receiving a rousing reception in the process.

The 32-year-old was given a guard of honour by his teammates before their league game with Everton and was also presented with a mosaic inspired by his first City goal against Swansea in 2011.

The club previously confirmed a statue will be commissioned to publicly celebrate his achievements and legacy, just like fellow greats, former captain Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

By the time Aguero entered the fray in the 65th minute, Pep Guardiola's side already had the game sewn up, leading Everton 3-0 thanks to first-half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus and another strike by Phil Foden.

Showing his typical predatory instincts, Aguero nabbed a quickfire double in five minutes, the first coming just six minutes after coming on as the Toffees suffered a 5-0 thrashing.

The hosts finished top of the table on 86 points, 12 ahead of runners-up Manchester United, and denied the visitors a spot in the new Europa Conference League, Uefa's third-ranked European competition starting next season.

While this was Aguero's last top-flight game for City, there is still the small matter of the Champions League final on Saturday in Porto, where he hopes he can play a part as the club bid to win their first European Cup.

City's record goal scorer with 260 strikes is confident his time at the top is not done yet and is aiming to sign off in style against Chelsea in Portugal.

"Looking at the numbers it's like, 'Wow'," Aguero admitted on the City website. "But, at the beginning, I didn't think much about the numbers. Now, I feel so happy for what I have achieved at the club and the goals I have scored.

"They have won a lot of games. I leave here feeling very satisfied with what I have achieved. I will do my best so that I can leave on a high."

Thanking the City faithful, he added: "It's so strange. I will miss my teammates a lot and the fans. When I came here, the fans… when I received the ball, I listened to the people, saying my name and it gives me more confidence to play. The people push you and you feel more confident.

"There's just two weeks more. I will say goodbye to the people and then get ready for the (Champions League) final. For me, in my mind, I feel good and my body, maybe I can do two years more in Europe at my best and then I can just relax."

Elsewhere, Leicester and West Ham claimed the Europa League spots next term while Tottenham will play in the maiden Conference League.

