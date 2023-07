LONDON – It had been a while but Mauricio Pochettino’s shy smile on Friday was familiar. While never forgotten at his former Tottenham home, much has changed in the near-four years since the Argentinian departed north London and English football.

Not least his new club, Chelsea, where sweeping change continues. Though, after the grandstanding of the first 12 months of the Todd Boehly-led American consortium, changes include signs of calm and sensible practice.