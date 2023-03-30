After international debut, Sailors’ Lionel Tan heads into crunch SPL clash with Tampines

SINGAPORE – The morning of March 16 is a day Lionel Tan wil never forget. The Lion City Sailors centre-back was running errands when he received a surprise call at 9am.
After years of hard work, Tan, 25, had finally received his first national team call-up.
Tan, who made his professional debut with Home United in 2016, told The Straits Times: “It felt like a relief. It’s been a while and I’m just grateful that everyone in the team opened their arms and welcomed me, helped me in every possible way.”
Exactly a week later, Tan made his debut in national team colours at the Mong Kok Stadium, where the Lions went up against Hong Kong in an international friendly.
“It was just a short trip and the schedule were pretty tight. We didn’t have exactly tons of time to actually work on set pieces or vary in them,” he said.
Yet what began as a dream debut turned into a bittersweet one. Tan notched his first international goal from a set piece just 20 minutes in, before scoring an own goal before the end of the half as Singapore went on to draw 1-1.
On his first goal, he said: “We were under so much pressure at that moment. So when I scored that goal I actually did a double take – like did the ball really go in?
“I didn’t know how to feel at that moment. I was just really happy to be honest. Maybe a little bit of a shock to myself as well. Because I haven’t scored for my club for a while.”
Three days later against Macau, Tan made amends for his own goal when he got on the scoresheet again, via a corner to secure a 1-0 win for Singapore, which he cheekily described as “completing my hat-trick”.
Now back with the Sailors, he is eager to use this momentum to help his side as they resume their hunt for the Singapore Premier League title. He added: “I’m happy here and I think this is the perfect place for me to grow.”
The Sailors take on league leaders Tampines Rovers in a top-of-the-table clash at Our Tampines Hub on Friday.
Sailors head coach Risto Vidakovic said: “Tampines have a big advantage because they played together for a long time with a very good coach. Tactically, they’re strong and have good possession.
“But we have good players to compete at the same level with them.”
Vidakovic will be counting on Tan on Friday, noting that “he is a good example for the young players because he is a hard worker... he is a leader, always willing to learn something new and trying to improve himself”.
Tampines head coach Gavin Lee added: “He (Tan) has always been a threat from set pieces even before he scored twice with the national team. But (Mustafic Fahrudin) has already analysed where their most dangerous men will be and I’m sure we will be best prepared.”
Hougang v Brunei DPMM (Friday, 8.30pm, Jalan Besar)
Reeling from three straight defeats – including one against bottom-dwellers Young Lions – Hougang are looking to bounce back after a disappointing start to the season. They will face a Brunei DPMM side who have struggled to adapt to the league’s intensity. With both teams tied on three points from four games, neither side will want to drop points in what should be an even contest.
Tanjong Pagar v Young Lions (Saturday, 8.30pm, Jurong East)
Last matchweek, Tanjong Pagar let a 1-0 lead slip away as Young Lions mounted a late comeback to steal all three points. The Jaguars will see this home game as an opportunity to kick start their season while the Young Lions aim to shake off their tag as the league’s whipping boys.
Geylang v Albirex (Saturday, 8.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)
Defending champions Albirex are raring to go after a deflating loss to Tampines last matchweek, but a stiff test in Noor Ali’s Geylang awaits Kazuaki Yoshinaga’s side. The Eagles, still unbeaten at home, are soaring high in third with the White Swans close behind. While Albirex should dominate possession, expect a tightly contested encounter.