After international debut, Sailors’ Lionel Tan heads into crunch SPL clash with Tampines

SINGAPORE – The morning of March 16 is a day Lionel Tan wil never forget. The Lion City Sailors centre-back was running errands when he received a surprise call at 9am.

After years of hard work, Tan, 25, had finally received his first national team call-up.

Tan, who made his professional debut with Home United in 2016, told The Straits Times: “It felt like a relief. It’s been a while and I’m just grateful that everyone in the team opened their arms and welcomed me, helped me in every possible way.”

Exactly a week later, Tan made his debut in national team colours at the Mong Kok Stadium, where the Lions went up against Hong Kong in an international friendly.

“It was just a short trip and the schedule were pretty tight. We didn’t have exactly tons of time to actually work on set pieces or vary in them,” he said.

Yet what began as a dream debut turned into a bittersweet one. Tan notched his first international goal from a set piece just 20 minutes in, before scoring an own goal before the end of the half as Singapore went on to draw 1-1.

On his first goal, he said: “We were under so much pressure at that moment. So when I scored that goal I actually did a double take – like did the ball really go in?

“I didn’t know how to feel at that moment. I was just really happy to be honest. Maybe a little bit of a shock to myself as well. Because I haven’t scored for my club for a while.”