So much for an international break, it has been an epochal week in the Premier League.

After a series of allegations concerning Roman Abramovich’s 19-year regime at Chelsea was filtered into the public domain came the news that Everton have been docked a record 10 points with immediate effect. Guilty of a breach of profitability and sustainability rules, they will kick off next weekend against Manchester United on just four points, level with bottom-placed Burnley.