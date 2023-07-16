After back-to-back narrow World Cup misses, Lucy Bronze hopes this is England's year

BURTON UPON TRENT – Long-time Lionesses defender Lucy Bronze has never been able to watch a Women’s World Cup final – after being knocked out in the semi-finals twice in a row on the global stage. The emotions were too raw.

“Every World Cup I’ve played in, we’ve been so close,” Bronze said at St. George’s Park. “Because we always get knocked out at the semis... I just don’t like it.”

The 31-year-old hopes this is the year England, seen as one of the favourites at the World Cup that kicks off on Thursday in Australia and New Zealand, snap that semi-final streak.

England were fourth at the 2019 World Cup, losing to eventual winners the United States 2-1 in their semi-final. It still stings four years later.

“The difference between us and the US on the day that we played them was a VAR (video assistant referee) decision, a penalty save,” said Bronze, who won the tournament’s Silver Boot.

Bronze made a stellar World Cup debut in 2015, scoring in England’s 2-1 quarter-final win over Canada. The Lionesses went on to win bronze.

“I got home and there were adverts which had never been there before,” said Bronze. “We had not won a knockout game at a World Cup until 2015. It was a huge moment in my career - scoring, winning goals.

“As a nation it was a huge shift for women’s football and for the team in terms of mentality.”

If that was a mentality shift, Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman compared England’s long wait for a major tournament win to a national “trauma”.

Victory on home soil in Euro 2022 secured England’s first major tournament in the women’s game and ended a 57-year-wait for any success since the men’s side won the 1966 World Cup.

“What I really noticed is wanting to win a tournament is so deep in society that it was almost a trauma,” she told the BBC.

“After winning, people were so proud and it was so intense, it’s really been incredible.”

But that has also raised hopes.

“The expectations are really high and yes, we have a dream,” said Wiegman.

“In a tournament, it’s so unpredictable. I think there’s lots of countries that are still favourites and they are really, really strong and I think we’re one of them.”