African Confederation Cup draw

CAIRO, Feb 17 - The draw for the African Confederation Cup knockout stages conducted in Cairo on Tuesday:

Quarter-finals

Al Masry (Egypt) v Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria)

Olympique Safi (Morocco) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Otoho d’Oyo (Congo) v Zamalek (Egypt)

Maniema Union (DR Congo) v USM Alger (Algeria)

Team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg on March 15 with the return on March 22.

Semi-finals

Maniema Union or USM Alger v Olympique Safi or Wydad Casablanca

Al Masry or Chabab Belouizdad v Otoho d’Oyo or Zamalek

Winners of the first tie mentioned play at home in the first leg on April 12 with the return on April 19

The winners of semi-final tie 1 play at home in the first leg of the final on May 9 with the return on May 16. REUTERS