African Confederation Cup draw
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
CAIRO, Feb 17 - The draw for the African Confederation Cup knockout stages conducted in Cairo on Tuesday:
Quarter-finals
Al Masry (Egypt) v Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria)
Olympique Safi (Morocco) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)
Otoho d’Oyo (Congo) v Zamalek (Egypt)
Maniema Union (DR Congo) v USM Alger (Algeria)
Team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg on March 15 with the return on March 22.
Semi-finals
Maniema Union or USM Alger v Olympique Safi or Wydad Casablanca
Al Masry or Chabab Belouizdad v Otoho d’Oyo or Zamalek
Winners of the first tie mentioned play at home in the first leg on April 12 with the return on April 19
The winners of semi-final tie 1 play at home in the first leg of the final on May 9 with the return on May 16. REUTERS