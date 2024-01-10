Africa Cup of Nations winners

ABIDJAN - A list of the winners of the Africa Cup of Nations (host countries in parentheses)

1957 – Egypt (Sudan)

1959 – Egypt (Egypt)

1962 – Ethiopia (Ethiopia)

1963 – Ghana (Ghana)

1965 – Ghana (Tunisia)

1968 – Congo-Kinshasa (Ethiopia)

1970 – Sudan (Sudan)

1972 – Congo (Cameroon)

1974 – Zaire (Egypt)

1976 – Morocco (Ethiopia)

1978 – Ghana (Ghana)

1980 – Nigeria (Nigeria)

1982 – Ghana (Libya)

1984 – Cameroon (Ivory Coast)

1986 – Egypt (Egypt)

1988 – Cameroon (Morocco)

1990 – Algeria (Algeria)

1992 – Ivory Coast (Senegal)

1994 – Nigeria (Tunisia)

1996 – South Africa (South Africa)

1998 – Egypt (Burkina Faso)

2000 – Cameroon (Ghana and Nigeria co-hosts)

2002 – Cameroon (Mali)

2004 – Tunisia (Tunisia)

2006 – Egypt (Egypt)

2008 – Egypt (Ghana)

2010 – Egypt (Angola)

2012 – Zambia (Equatorial Guinea and Gabon co-hosts)

2013 – Nigeria (South Africa)

2015 – Ivory Coast (Equatorial Guinea)

2017 - Cameroon (Gabon)

2019 – Algeria (Egypt)

2021 – Senegal (Cameroon)

Note: Congo-Kinshasa and Zaire now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS

