Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers draw for 2027 finals

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CAIRO, May 19 - The following is the draw for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers conducted in Cairo on Tuesday:

Group A: Lesotho, Niger, Gabon, Morocco

Group B: South Sudan, Malawi, Angola, Egypt

Group C: Somalia, Gambia, Ghana, Ivory Coast

Group D: Eritrea, Kenya, Guinea, South Africa

Group E: Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo

Group F: Central African Republic, Mauritania, Benin, Burkina Faso

Group G: Congo, Namibia, Comoros, Cameroon

Group H: Botswana, Libya, Uganda, Tunisia

Group I: Burundi, Togo, Zambia, Algeria

Group J: Ethiopia, Sudan, Mozambique, Senegal

Group K: Liberia, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Mali

Group L: Guinea-Bissau, Tanzania, Madagascar, Nigeria

The top two teams in each group qualify for the finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19-July 17 next year, except for Groups D, H and L where the highest-placed side besides the three co-hosts will go to the 24-team finals.

The qualifiers will be played over three match windows from September 21-October 6 and November 9-17 this year and then March 22-30 next year. Two qualifying matches per team will be played in each window. REUTERS