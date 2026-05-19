Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers draw for 2027 finals
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CAIRO, May 19 - The following is the draw for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers conducted in Cairo on Tuesday:
Group A: Lesotho, Niger, Gabon, Morocco
Group B: South Sudan, Malawi, Angola, Egypt
Group C: Somalia, Gambia, Ghana, Ivory Coast
Group D: Eritrea, Kenya, Guinea, South Africa
Group E: Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo
Group F: Central African Republic, Mauritania, Benin, Burkina Faso
Group G: Congo, Namibia, Comoros, Cameroon
Group H: Botswana, Libya, Uganda, Tunisia
Group I: Burundi, Togo, Zambia, Algeria
Group J: Ethiopia, Sudan, Mozambique, Senegal
Group K: Liberia, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Mali
Group L: Guinea-Bissau, Tanzania, Madagascar, Nigeria
The top two teams in each group qualify for the finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19-July 17 next year, except for Groups D, H and L where the highest-placed side besides the three co-hosts will go to the 24-team finals.
The qualifiers will be played over three match windows from September 21-October 6 and November 9-17 this year and then March 22-30 next year. Two qualifying matches per team will be played in each window. REUTERS