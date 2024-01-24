Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast fire coach after embarrassing loss

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Ivory Coast Press Conference - Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 12, 2024 Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset during the press conference REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

ABIDJAN - Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast fired coach Jean-Louis Gasset on Wednesday after their humiliating loss to Equatorial Guinea which left them unsure of whether they will qualify for the next round, the country's football federation said.

The 4-0 loss to the small central African country on Monday was the heaviest defeat suffered by a Cup of Nations host and left the Ivorians third in Group A, waiting to see whether they might qualify as one of four best third-placed finishers.

A statement said the 70-year-old Gasset was fired for "insufficient results" and would be replaced by Emerse Fae as interim coach.

Ivory Coast will know their fate later on Wednesday when the last group matches are completed. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top