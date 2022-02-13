We want to win Tourney: nazri

National Under-23 coach Nazri Nasir has called on his charges to show results by winning the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Championship which kicks off in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, tomorrow.

Singapore are in Group C with Thailand and Vietnam and will face their opponents on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

Hosts Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Philippines and Brunei are in Group A, while Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos are in Group B.

The three group winners and best-placed runners-up will advance to the semi-finals on Feb 24.

Only the winners' trophy matters for Nazri. The 51-year-old said: "We want to win. We aren't going there (just) to participate. It's been a while since we did well in regional tournaments, especially at youth level."

The former national skipper added that the AFF U-23 Championship is not a tournament for youth development.

He added: "The U-23s should be knocking on the door of the national team.

"The players have to fight every minute, push their limit and take responsibility. There is no room for reasons like youth development or that we are young. It's about winning and the players must believe in that."

Singapore U-23 captain Jacob Mahler said the players are heeding the words of their coach by displaying a desire to win even during training drills and games.

The 21-year-old defender added: "It's (a winning mentality) what we are lacking in Singapore. We haven't got the results we've wanted at the youth tournaments. We can't use the excuse of development.

"Results matter and they show things are going in the positive way. We do want to go all the way and win the championship and create history."