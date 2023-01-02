AFF Championship: Singapore fans make the trip north to support Lions

SINGAPORE – The match took place 30 years ago, but Lions fan Othman Shah Maricar still remembers Singapore’s 2-2 draw with hosts Sarawak in the first leg of the 1993 Malaysia Cup semi-finals.

After the tense encounter at Kuching’s State Stadium, some Sarawak fans climbed over the stadium’s fences, tore up seats in the away end and threw them towards the Singapore supporters. The police had to step in to ensure the visitors’ safety.

“In those days, things were a lot more heated,” said the 69-year-old secretary of the Singapore Die-Hard Fans club. “We knew the Sarawak fans were very hostile and they started tearing up seats and hurling them at us. We had to be in police protection in the stadium for an hour after the game but thankfully no one was hurt.”

Like Othman, hundreds of Singaporean fans will make the 350km trip to Kuala Lumpur to watch the Lions take on Malaysia in their final Group B match of the AFF Championship on Tuesday.

It looks set to be a feisty clash at the 87,000-capacity Bukit Jalil National Stadium, with Singapore needing just a draw to go through to the semi-finals, while Malaysia must win.