AFF Championship: Nishigaya believes Lions can cope with Ikhsan’s absence

SINGAPORE – Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya has expressed “full confidence” in his team’s ability to score goals at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship, despite being hit by several late withdrawals.

Just days before their first match against Myanmar on Saturday, the Japanese coach lost chief striker Ikhsan Fandi and midfielder Adam Swandi to serious knee injuries. Forward Taufik Suparno then pulled out of the squad due to family reasons.

But Nishigaya appeared unfazed on Tuesday as he announced his 23-man squad, which includes only four forwards with a tally of 15 goals.

The 49-year-old tactician said: “These things are unfortunate, but we have to adjust. I have full confidence we can combine and get the goals we need. I am not worried.

“Of course, it is disappointing to lose these players, but I want to demand that the team continue to stick together and play for them as well.”

He will be hoping that the rest of the squad – who combine for 28 international goals – will step up and cope with the loss of 17-goal Ikhsan in particular.

There is, however, a good blend of youth and experience in Nishigaya’s squad, with seven players having more than 50 caps, including skipper Hariss Harun (116) and goalkeeper Hassan Sunny (100), who will be involved in a record ninth AFF Championship.

Meanwhile, five players have been called up for the Asean showpiece for the first time. They are defenders Christopher van Huizen, Joshua Pereira and Ryhan Stewart, and midfielders Shah Shahiran and Farhan Zulkifli.

Explaining his team selection, Nishigaya said: “I went for players who can play different positions as they will be useful options when we play four games in 11 days and we have to be prepared for the impact of injury and suspension.

“We want to go as far as possible, but it is key that we first concentrate on taking things game by game.”

The Lions will play both their Group B home matches at Jalan Besar Stadium. About 10 per cent of tickets for the Myanmar match are still available for purchase at www.fas.org.sg/tickets, but the Dec 30 tie with Vietnam has been sold out.

They also take on Laos away on Dec 27 and conclude their group campaign at Malaysia on Jan 3.

Hariss is looking forward to applying everything the Lions have learnt during their Dec 1-12 training camp in Japan and last Saturday’s 3-1 friendly win over the Maldives at Jalan Besar, where Ikhsan and Adam came down with knee injuries.

He said: “Our team spirit has always been our strongest asset and to go far in the tournament, we have to be very focused and believe in ourselves, as well as each other.

“There are some young but talented players in this team and while the seniors will guide them, at the end of the day everyone has to do their part because we are playing for Singapore. We have a duty to give our all for the country.

“It is great to start our campaign at home. At Jalan Besar, the fans are close to the pitch and the atmosphere is terrific, which we have to utilise to our full advantage. As four-time champions, we have a history in the tournament and winning is a challenge we have to take up.”