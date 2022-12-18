AFF Championship: Five young players to watch

Without three-time AFF Championship Most Valuable Player winner Chanathip Songkrasin, the weight of Thailand’s hopes will rest on Ekanit’s shoulders.

The forward, with one goal in nine caps, is expected to start wide-left of coach Alexandre Polking’s 4-2-3-1 formation, adding firepower for the War Elephants alongside veteran forward Teerasil.

Plying his trade for Thai League 1 side Muangthong United, Ekanit is known for his nifty ball-control in tight areas. His explosive bursts of pace could be the key to unlock stubborn defences as Thailand bid for a record-exending seventh title.

2. Marselino Ferdinan, 18, Indonesia