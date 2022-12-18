AFF Championship: Five young players to watch

SINGAPORE – The AFF Championship through the years has unearthed numerous football stars of South-east Asia from Noh Alam Shah to Le Cong Vinh and all-time top scorer Teerasil Dangda. The Straits Times looks at five young talents who could have a big impact at the 2022 edition, which kicks off on Dec 20.
1. Ekanit Panya, 23, Thailand
Without three-time AFF Championship Most Valuable Player winner Chanathip Songkrasin, the weight of Thailand’s hopes will rest on Ekanit’s shoulders.
The forward, with one goal in nine caps, is expected to start wide-left of coach Alexandre Polking’s 4-2-3-1 formation, adding firepower for the War Elephants alongside veteran forward Teerasil.
Plying his trade for Thai League 1 side Muangthong United, Ekanit is known for his nifty ball-control in tight areas. His explosive bursts of pace could be the key to unlock stubborn defences as Thailand bid for a record-exending seventh title.
2. Marselino Ferdinan, 18, Indonesia
Indonesia’s average squad age of 24.2 is one of the lowest in the competition while Ferdinan is their youngest player. The Persebaya Surabaya attacking midfielder is however, already touted to be among the brightest talents in the region.
He became his country’s youngest goalscorer after netting in the 7-0 rout of Nepal in June, en route to Indonesia’s qualification for the 2023 Asian Cup. He was also named in The Guardian’s 2021 list of 60 best young talents in world football alongside German prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko.
3. Ivan Ouano, 22, Philippines
A surprise inclusion in the Azkals’ preliminary squad list, the uncapped Ouano forced his way into contention following standout performances for the Philippines’ Under-23s, grabbing two goals at the U23 AFF Championship in February.
A product of the Azkals Development Team, Philippines’ equivalent of the Young Lions, Ouano now plays for United City FC where he featured in the Asian Champions League. He is expected to lead the line for new head coach Josep Ferre’s side in a 5-3-2 formation alongside experienced striker Mark Hartmann.
4. Ilhan Fandi, 20, Singapore
Having recently signed for Belgian Challenger Pro side KMSK Deinze, Ilhan will be itching to make his mark at international level before he links up with his new teammates.
He netted his debut international goal in a 3-1 friendly win over Maldives on Saturday while displaying his aerial ability. He scored 17 goals in 21 league appearances for Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata and will be hoping to continue that form with the Lions over the coming weeks.
5. Hein Htet Aung, 21, Myanmar
Primarily operating as a right-winger, he is one of the few Myanmese players plying their trait abroad; at Selangor FC where he is an established regular for the 2022 Malaysia Cup runners-up.
The fleet-footed speedster featured at the 2021 AFF tournament hosted in Singapore and will draw on that experience as he tries to lead Myanmar out of the group stages for the first time since 2016.