AFC has received no notification from Iran on World Cup withdrawal

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KUALA LUMPUR – The Asian Football Confederation said on March 16 it has not received any notification from Iran that it will withdraw its national football team from the World Cup.

Iran have qualified for the 48-team tournament to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 and are scheduled to play two group matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Iran’s sports minister has said it was impossible for the players to participate in the tournament after the US launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran, killing the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week Iran was welcome to participate in the World Cup but that he believed it was not appropriate that they be there “for their own life and safety”.

“It’s a very emotional moment. Everybody’s saying a lot of things,” AFC general secretary Windsor John told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

“At the end of the day, it’s the federation who should decide if they’re playing, and as of today, the federation has told us that they are going to the World Cup.

“They are our member, we want them to play. You know, they qualified... so we hope that they will solve their issues, whatever it is, and be able to participate.”

An official withdrawal by Iran from football’s global showpiece would be the first in the modern era and leave FIFA with the urgent task of finding a replacement.

The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19.

Meanwhile, Egypt will play Saudi Arabia in a friendly in Jeddah on March 27 after both sides shifted their international-window training camps from Qatar due to travel disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East, the federations said on March 15.

Qatar had planned to stage a wider football festival this month that would have included the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina, but the event was scrapped after UEFA cancelled the match due to regional instability.

The Saudi federation said their squad would now train in Jeddah and Serbia and play an additional friendly away to Serbia in Belgrade on March 31 as part of preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Egypt said the Jeddah match was arranged to secure strong preparation for the Finals in North America, thanking Qatar for its initial efforts to host the festival.

In the women’s game, the captain of the Iranian football team, which played in the Women’s Asian Cup in Australia, withdrew her bid for asylum on March 15.

Seven members of Iran’s visiting football delegation competing in the Women’s Asian Cup had sought sanctuary in Australia after they were branded “traitors” at home for refusing to sing the national anthem.

Following the captain’s reported move to go back on her asylum request, only two of them are now set to remain in Australia.

Australian Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Matt Thistlethwaite told Sky News the government respected the decision of those who chose to return to Iran while continuing to provide support to the two members still in Australia.

A former player and a Persian-language TV channel based outside Iran said the players had been pressured to reverse their stance through threats against families.

Iranian authorities accused Australia of pressuring the players to stay.

The players returning to Iran were at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur awaiting their onward travel.

Asked about the women’s immediate future, John said the AFC was waiting for word from the team “when they want to leave.”

“It’s their decision and we will support that,” he said.

John said he was unable to verify reports that the players’ families had come under pressure from authorities in Iran, adding that the players had not expressed any concerns over their safety.

“We have spoken to the team officials. We have spoken to the coaches, the head of delegation. They are actually in high spirits,” he said.

“I personally met them. They are not demotivated, or they didn’t look afraid.” REUTERS, AFP