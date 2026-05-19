Advocaat names unchanged Curacao squad for island nation's World Cup debut

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May 18 - Veteran Curacao coach Dick Advocaat named his 26-man World Cup squad on Monday, making no changes to the selection from March's friendlies as he opted for stability a week after returning to the job.

The side will be led by 34-year-old Leandro Bacuna and features players from clubs in 10 different countries, although almost half the squad are based at Dutch teams.

Curacao is a self-governing country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, with a population of just over 150,000 and a land area of 171 square miles, and their players are all Dutch nationals.

All but the former Manchester United attacker Tahith Chong were born in the Netherlands, while the 26-year-old Chong, a former Dutch youth international, was born in the Curacao capital Willemstad.

First-choice goalkeeper Eloy Room, now playing in the second tier of professional football in the United States, is the oldest squad member at 37, with Arjany Martha among the youngest at 22. Martha is a former Ajax Amsterdam prodigy, relegated this season from League One with Rotherham United.

Curacao will be making their World Cup debut, with the 78-year-old Advocaat set to become the oldest man to coach at the World Cup.

After securing Curacao's surprise qualification in November, Advocaat stepped down as coach in February because his daughter was seriously ill. But he was rehired last week after his successor Fred Rutten quit amid alleged pressure from players.

The Caribbean nation is in Group E at the World Cup, where they meet Germany in Houston on June 14, then Ecuador in Kansas City on June 20 and the Ivory Coast in Philadelphia on June 25.

Before heading to the finals, they have warm-up friendlies against Scotland in Glasgow on May 30 and Aruba in Willemstad on June 6.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tyrick Bodak (Telstar), Trevor Doornbusch (VVV Venlo), Eloy Room (Miami FC)

Defenders: Riechedly Bazoer (Konyaspor), Joshua Brenet (Kayserispor), Sherel Floranus (PEC Zwolle), Deveron Fonville (NEC Nijmegen), Juriën Gaari (Abha), Armando Obispo (PSV Eindhoven), Shurandy Sambo (Sparta Rotterdam), Roshon van Eijma (RKC Waalwijk),

Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna (FC Volendam), Leandro Bacuna (Igdir), Livano Comenencia (FC Zurich), Kevin Felida (Den Bosch), Arjany Martha (Rotherham United), Tyrese Noslin (Telstar), Godfried Roemeratoe (RKC Waalwijk)

Forwards: Jeremy Antonisse (Kifisia), Tahith Chong (Sheffield United), Kenji Gorre (Maccabi Haifa), Sontje Hansen (Middlesbrough), Gervane Kastaneer (Terengganu), Brandley Kuwas (FC Volendam), Jürgen Locadia (Miami FC), Jearl Margaritha (Beveren). REUTERS