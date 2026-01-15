Advantage Arsenal in League Cup semi-final after win at Chelsea

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON - Arsenal edged towards their first League Cup final since 2018 as they beat Chelsea 3-2 in the opening leg of their semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Jan 14.

Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi were all on target for Mikel Arteta’s dominant side but a double from substitute Alejandro Garnacho kept Chelsea’s hopes alive.

White headed in from a trademark Arsenal corner routine in the seventh minute and Gyokeres pounced on an error by Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez to make it 2-0 just after the break.

Garnacho reduced the deficit four minutes after coming off the bench but Zubimendi finished off a silky Arsenal move to restore their two-goal cushion in the 71st minute.

It looked as though Arsenal would head back across town with a commanding lead for the second leg but Garnacho was on hand to fire home through a crowd of players late on.

Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the first leg of the other semi-final on Jan 13. REUTERS