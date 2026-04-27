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Adelaide striker Jovanovic rueful after goal celebration seals A-League semi-final ban

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MELBOURNE, April 27 - Adelaide United striker Luka Jovanovic's joy at scoring a match-winning goal to put his team into the A-League semi-finals turned quickly to regret when he was sent off for taking his shirt off in celebration, ensuring he will miss the playoff.

Jovanovic scored a double off the bench in Sunday's 2-1 victory at Melbourne City, with the 98th-minute-winner also giving him a share of the league's Golden Boot award with Auckland FC's Sam Cosgrove.

The 20-year-old had every right to be excited but tearing his shirt off earned him a second yellow card, having been booked only a minute earlier for his part in an all-in melee.

Jovanovic said he "didn't know in the moment" when he was celebrating.

"I picked my shirt back up and I started walking to the halfway line," he told Australian media.

"And then I heard the ref call my name and I saw him holding a red card and I was like: 'Oh, my God'.

"I wish I could play the next game but I know the boys will do the job."

Jovanovic's dismissal was also a surprise for Adelaide coach Airton Andrioli.

"I didn't even realise he got a yellow card in that sort of melee," he said.

"Obviously he's now a little bit disappointed. We're also a little bit disappointed.

"But I'll take that any day of the week. Coming on, scoring two goals." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.