Adam Swandi scores rare brace in Lion City Sailors’ 3-0 win over Hougang

SINGAPORE – and after a tough week for his club, Adam Swandi provided some respite for himself and the Lion City Sailors as his brace on Sunday helped them to a 3-0 win over Hougang United.

The victory moved the Sailors up to second on 33 points in the league, three behind leaders and defending champions Albirex Niigata who have a game in hand. The home game at Bishan Stadium was also their first since the departure of head coach Risto Vidakovic on Monday.

Adam’s two strikes continues a fine run for the central midfielder, who is a creative presence but not a goal-scoring threat. He also scored a header for Singapore in last Friday’s (June 16) 2-2 draw with Papua New Guinea in an international friendly,

The 27-year-old, however, was quick to credit his teammates. He said: “After I scored, I don’t celebrate too much because I don’t anticipate myself to score.

“My aim is always to help the team find ways to score, but sometimes when the ball comes to your feet you just take the chance.

“Everyone gave 100 per cent regardless of whatever is happening, so I’m really happy about that.”

He suffered a knee injury while playing for the Lions in a friendly last December, and admitted that the road to recovery was challenging.

“Every player’s dream is to stay injury-free and to keep playing and performing,” said Adam. “To come back from an injury (that lasted) three, four months is never easy, but I had the proper support behind me... we always have the same goal which is to win.”

The Sailors had the majority of the chances in the first half, with the first coming in the 16th minute courtesy of Diego Lopes.

He turned at the edge of the box and saw his powerful shot tipped away by Zaiful Nizam. Two minutes later, a Maxime Lestienne header crashed off the bar after Hafiz Nor’s delivery found him.

The Sailors eventually broke the deadlock with the last kick of the first half, when Adam’s deflected pass fell to Abdul Rasaq. The 22-year-old scored his eighth goal of the campaign with a powerful finish past Zaiful.

They started brightly in the second half and doubled their lead in the 49th minute. Adam’s long-range shot flew into the top corner, leaving Zaiful rooted to the ground.

Adam doubled his tally three minutes later, receiving a pass from Lestienne before curling a deflected shot into the back of the net.

After Vidakovic’s exit, Sailors’ Under-21 coach Daan van Oudheusden and senior team assistant coach Pablo Muniz were handed the reins on an interim basis.

Van Oudheusden said he was “relieved” after the win, adding: “This is not the situation we were expecting to be in and we needed to adapt, but I’m really proud of the boys.”