Academy coach Mason is Spurs' interim boss

LONDON • Ryan Mason had been working with Tottenham's academy when he was suddenly asked to replace Jose Mourinho, one of football's most accomplished managers on Monday.

The former England midfielder, whose career was cut short after suffering a fractured skull while playing for Hull four years ago, may only be an interim appointment but he will be in charge until the end of the season, Spurs confirmed yesterday.

He will take over at his former club with the chance to win their first trophy in 13 years when they take on Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday, but before that, he will first have to deal with Southampton in the Premier League today.

Mourinho's surprise sacking - many had expected Spurs to act only after their Wembley run-out - came just hours after their bombshell announcement that they had decided to join 11 other elite teams to form the breakaway European Super League competition, provoking widespread fury across football.

Asked about the past 24 hours at his first pre-match press conference, Mason called it "crazy".

"It's football. I've had it as a player. Obviously, I've had the experience of having to retire in this game," said the 29-year-old rookie, who side-stepped questions about the Super League by claiming that he "didn't know anything".

"Anything can happen and you just have to be prepared and ready for what football can throw at you at times.

"Many different emotions going through my body at the moment but probably the most important one is pride. I've been associated with this club for over 20 years and it's been a very important time in my life."

However, Mason revealed the worst fears of Spurs fans might come true - that top scorer Harry Kane may not be fit for Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in their last game at Everton.

"Not sure. Didn't train today. Taking it day by day. Not sure about the weekend yet."

On what he can bring to the table - Spurs have suffered 10 league defeats this term, a major factor in Mourinho's dismissal, but they remain in the hunt for a top-four place on top of the League Cup - he added that his first job was to lift dressing room morale before implementing "some key principles".

While Mason was not equipped to answer questions on the Super League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola yesterday spoke out against the project even though his side are one of the 12 permanent founding members.

City require 11 more points to win their third league title in four years and can take a big step towards doing so when they travel to Aston Villa today.

While Guardiola has prepared his players to solely focus on the task at hand at Villa Park, he made his feelings clear on the Super League yesterday.

"If you ask me about these teams that have been selected I don't know why," the Catalan said ahead of the game. "Sport is not a sport when the relation between the effort and the success, the effort and the reward, doesn't exist.

"It's not sport when the success is already guaranteed. It's not sport when it doesn't matter if you lose."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

TOTTENHAM V SOUTHAMPTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1am