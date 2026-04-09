AC Milan, Inter, Juve to play pre-season matches in Perth

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April 9 - AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus said they will play a series of pre-season friendlies in August at Perth Stadium after plans to stage an Italian top-flight match at the Australian venue were scrapped late last year.

Serie A had been in talks to stage a game between AC Milan and Como in Perth in February but called it off in December citing conditions imposed by the Asian Football Confederation.

The game would have been the first major European domestic league fixture to be played outside its home country.

AC Milan take on Inter Milan on August 5. Inter then face Juventus three days later and Juventus play Serie B side Palermo on August 11.

Western Australia Tourism Minister Reece Whitby said that the games would be a boost to the tourist sector.

"We are consistently seeing the positive impact these major events have on our communities - boosting our tourism sector, supporting local jobs and businesses, and diversifying Western Australia's economy," Whitby said on Thursday. REUTERS