Abraham's dream return pays off as Villa salvage late point against Leeds

BIRMINGHAM, Feb 21 - Tammy Abraham's homecoming hit another sweet note as his late equaliser rescued Aston Villa from defeat in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Saturday, keeping alive their unlikely title chase.

The striker, who returned to Villa Park last month in an 18 million pounds deal after a stint with Besiktas, grabbed his first league goal since his return, in the 88th minute when the home side were trailing.

Leeds appeared destined for all three points after Anton Stach's spectacular free kick, but Abraham's late intervention means third-placed Villa remain seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

The equaliser was Villa's 19th point salvaged from losing positions in the Premier League this season -- more than any other team.

'DREAM TO COME BACK'

"Like I said many times, it feels like a dream to come back and play for this club again. I'm happy to be here and bring extra energy," said Abraham, who had helped Villa secure promotion in 2018-19 with 25 goals while on loan at the club.

"I had to sniff around the box, be alert, be ready. Luckily for us, I got the goal."

Stach had stunned Villa Park with a moment of individual brilliance, catching everyone off guard when he stepped up to a free kick nearly 30 yards out.

While Villa expected a cross into the crowded penalty area, the German midfielder had other plans, fizzing a shot into the top corner at the near post.

"I just came back from injury so I didn't have enough time to practice this," Stach said after his third goal from a direct free kick this season.

"I saw the goalkeeper near the second post and I thought, I'd just do it."

But his free kick went in vain as Abraham struck when he diverted Ezri Konsa's header from a set-piece into the net.

"We're delighted to be where we are today but we are so close, so we have to just keep pushing and keep believing in ourselves," Abraham added.

"Who knows what can happen? We are not too far from Arsenal who are at the top. Unfortunately today we didn't get the win, but we just have to keep pushing." REUTERS