A 'super tough' run-in

LONDON • You can only play what is in front of you and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's philosophy is "every game is the biggest game".

But with six English Premier League games left in the season, the German knows today's trip to West Ham will be a "six-pointer". Both sides are locked on 55 points but the visitors are ahead in fourth on goal difference.

An away victory may be the difference between who plays in the Champions League or the Europa League next season, with third-placed Leicester four points ahead of the pair.

The Blues also have a much tougher run-in, so Tuchel wants his players to be fully focused after admitting the European Super League fiasco had gotten to the team in their midweek stalemate with Brighton.

"This is against direct competition but when you look at our schedule and who we play in the next few weeks, there are only super tough teams and direct opponents," he said. "We play Fulham, Arsenal, Man City, Aston Villa and Leicester twice. This will keep going. It feels like a cup round after cup round. These are crucial fixtures that decide each outcome.

"We need to be focused tomorrow. It is clearly a big game to close the gap on fourth place. We need to be self-confident but we need a top performance to steal the points from West Ham."

A fired-up Brighton nearly stole all three points at Stamford Bridge and unlike the Seagulls, West Ham have more cutting edge.

Hammers boss David Moyes yesterday confirmed Michail Antonio, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice and Arthur Masuaku would miss the clash at the London Stadium due to injury.

However, the Scot can still draw on Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard, one of the most in-form players in the top flight with nine goals and three assists in 10 appearances since February.

Tuchel, who added that Mateo Kovacic was his only absentee, warned his players they had to be switched on as the hosts have serious designs on making the Champions League for the first time.

"I expect from them that they fight in a sporting way to be in the top four. They have had an extraordinary season," he said.

"We expect a tough match. West Ham are a team that is very strong, relies on counter-attacks, relies on their solidarity and discipline in defence... So the challenge is clear."

On the residual ill-feelings over the aborted Super League project, Tuchel also claimed that Chelsea's board will not find it difficult to regain the fans' trust after the breakaway competition was stopped in its tracks.

Many Chelsea fans remain incensed their club was involved - there were heavy protests in midweek - and the Chelsea Supporters' Trust has called for club chairman Bruce Buck and chief executive Guy Laurence to resign.

But Tuchel appealed for supporters to let it go, saying: "I don't think it affects their opinion of what the owner of this club does for the community, the academy, the women's team and for the first team."

WEST HAM V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am