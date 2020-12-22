A string of firsts for Ko

MIAMI • World No. 1 Ko Jin-young pulled away from second-ranked Kim Sei-young with five back-nine birdies on Sunday to win the LPGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship by five strokes.

The two-time Major champion, who was playing just her fourth LPGA event of the pandemic-disrupted season, had only squeezed into the elite field with a tie for second at the recently concluded US Women's Open.

But the 25-year-old made the most of her opportunity, firing seven birdies in her six-under 66 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

She rolled in a final birdie at the 72nd hole for an 18-under total of 270 and a convincing win over Kim (72) and Australian Hannah Green (67), who shared second on 275.

The US$1.1 million (S$1.47 million) winner's prize - down from US$1.5 million last year but still the biggest in women's golf this year - also put Ko atop the money list for the year and her US$1.66 million in earnings this season saw her top the career US$5 million mark.

Her first win this season was the payoff for the lonely weeks she has had to endure since returning to the United States last month, leaving family and friends back home.

"I just wanted to play CME," she said of her determination to make the season finale sponsored by the CME Group. "Last week, I had really good round and then I finished top two, so and then I can play here.

"I still can't believe it, that I'm here and that I won this tournament."

Kim, whose two victories since LPGA play resumed in July after a five-month pandemic shutdown included a first Major title at the Women's PGA Championship, had come into the day with a one-stroke lead.

But she was unable to build momentum in an even-par round that featured three bogeys and three birdies and the duel between the world's top-two women's golfers turned into a lopsided affair.

Ko wasted no time in erasing her overnight deficit with a birdie at the opening hole and was 13 under after nine holes following a birdie at the sixth and a bogey at the ninth - tied for the lead with Kim, who was even on the front nine with one birdie and one bogey.

US$5m The career earnings mark world No. 1 Ko Jin-young broke after a curtailed but stellar year.

She then pulled away with three birdies in a row at the 12th, 13th and 14th and added two more for good measure at Nos. 16 and 18 for her seventh career LPGA win.

Kim's share of second was, however, enough to overtake veteran compatriot Park In-bee for Player of the Year honours under the points system used by the LPGA.

"It really makes a difference when you're playing with people that are playing well," Ko said of playing alongside her good friend.

"We are close, so, yeah, it was tough. But it was competition... so I say a little sorry to Sei-young. She played good, I played a little better."

The 2021 LPGA season will have 34 official events, starting with the Jan 21-24 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS