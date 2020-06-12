'A Step In Right Direction'

The announcement of a $1 million elite development programme, the centrepiece of the Lion City Sailors' revamped football academy, quickly generated plenty of buzz in the fraternity on Wednesday.

Many welcomed the Singapore Premier League club's investment and lofty plans of grooming players for the top leagues in Asia and Europe. Some, however, were sceptical if a European-style programme for young players could work in Singapore.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times yesterday, Sailors chairman and billionaire Forrest Li embraced the diversity of views, reiterating his, and the Sailors', commitment to this "long-term" project.

"We want to convince everybody that we will still be here in 10 years' time," said Li, whose tech firm Sea acquired Home United in February to make them the first privatised club in Singapore football.

"And there are people - maybe not everybody yet - who share our belief... when we talk to kids and parents about this ambition, who are excited and say: 'We're in'.

"Rather than focus on how realistic the ambition is, we want to focus on the starting point, get things done and get better day by day."

The $1 million will be invested over an initial four years in the Lion City Sailors Football Academy's elite programme, which will kick off later this year with an inaugural cohort of 25 players born in the year 2008. Talents from as young as six will also be earmarked for the programme's future teams.

Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong hailed the move, the first of its kind by a professional club, saying that a comprehensive programme and scholarship opportunities would give aspiring players "a great opportunity to maximise their potential and establish themselves professionally".

"It will also go some way towards reassuring parents that higher education can be pursued alongside the quest to play professional football", he said, adding that this would contribute to the long-term growth and development of football.

Others in the local fraternity also lauded the initiative. Zulkifli Baharudin, an FAS council member from 2013 to 2016, said that while the move to lift Singapore football was "idealistic" and may not succeed fully at first, he said that it would be good if they can do it "with some success, and more clubs and organisations follow suit".

LCS ELITE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

WHO Singaporean players aged from 12 to 16. First cohort of 25 are aged 12. WHAT THEY WILL GET • Dedicated nutritionists, sports psychologists, video analysts and sports doctors. • Coverage for training, insurance and apparel costs • 50 per cent subsidy for overseas camps and tournaments • Selected scholars will receive cash incentives comprising allowances for transport, books, laptop, school. HOW MUCH THIS COSTS $250,000 a year

Harvey Davis, owner and managing director of private academy JSSL Singapore which has over 1,200 young players, welcomed the initiative. Saying that he did not see them as a competitor, he noted that European academies are successful due to their strong development programmes for children from a young age, which he said "has been the Achilles heel for Singapore football".

"You have S-League and SPL teams but no development, no pathways (from a young age). Hopefully the Sailors can change that."

SPL clubs typically have two or three age-group teams, called Centre of Excellence (COE) teams, for teenagers. Currently, the six local clubs have Under-21, U-17 and U-15 teams.

The Sailors are also the first club to introduce an academic requirement for its programme. For instance, should an academy scholar drop from the express stream to normal academic stream, his scholarship will be subject to review.

Zulkifli added that this approach could also attract academically-inclined players.

Youth coaches in Singapore have long lamented that talented players give up at crucial junctures in their teens to focus on further studies.

"We don't want football to be a game where only those who do not do well in school, play," said Zulkifli. "That will not bring our football to where we want to be, and parents will not want their kids to play the sport.

"It is possible to have good students who are prepared to play football, balance school and sports. It will take time and require patience to get right, but it is a step in the right direction."

MIXING SPORTS AND STUDIES It is possible to have good students who are prepared to play football, balance school and sports. It will take time and require patience to get right, but it is a step in the right direction. '' ZULKIFLI BAHARUDIN, former FAS council member, on Lion City Sailors' investment.

However, there are still some who are less optimistic about the programme's impact.

For one thing, the Sailors are still in discussions with the authorities to secure a long-term extension of the lease, which expires next April, for the Home United Youth Football Academy at Mattar Road.

Some are worried that the club, with its unrivalled financial backing, will hoover up the best talent from COE clubs and private academies.

A COE coach, who did not want to be named, felt that the elite programme - where they will spend five days a week undergoing training and schoolwork revision - is unrealistic.

Li was nonplussed, saying his club are simply providing an alternative platform for players.

He also accepted that his academy's blueprint might not be an instant success, and will listen to feedback to fine-tune its programmes and operations.

While the academy is still in its infancy, he is "very excited" about the possibility of them being a key part of Singapore's bid to qualify for the 2034 World Cup.

"The first recipients of our $1 million scholarship is for players aged 12, and so in 2034 they would be 26 and they could form the backbone of our national team," he said.

"I would be very happy if we achieve (Goal 2034) and I would be even happier if you look at the national team then, and most of the players come from our academy."