A shame Gerrard isn't on the pitch

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp yesterday said that he wished Steven Gerrard was still playing instead of being in the dugout for Aston Villa's match at Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola's side have a one-point lead over the Reds heading into tomorrow's finale.

The Reds have to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at home and hope City slip up against Villa to lift the trophy and keep their quadruple dreams alive.

The involvement of Gerrard, now Villa manager, adds spice to the drama - the former England midfielder never won the league title despite his trophy-laden career at Anfield.

But Klopp does not believe the Liverpool great will be a decisive factor when Villa, who also boast former Reds stars Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho, travel to the Etihad, as he can only influence the game so much from the sidelines.

"I can understand these kind of situations only by thinking myself in that role," Klopp said at yesterday's pre-match press conference.

"Much more a shame that Stevie is not playing than I'm not playing.

"Of course, we are all human beings and have these kind of things but Stevie will take it 100 per cent serious, I'm sure, without me calling him or whatever. I don't have to. Probably the rest of the club did it already but I didn't."

With the title out of his hands, the German said he was focused on their match against Wolves at Anfield rather than City's game.

"We play to win and Villa play to win, that's it," he added. "It's a difficult place to go and City is like this - if you go there and are not at 100 per cent, you get five or six (scored against you) easily. If you're fully there, you have a chance to get a result, how it always is in football."

Irrespective of whether they claim a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title tomorrow, alongside Manchester United, Klopp stressed he was proud of his team's season. They have already won the League and FA Cup with a victory parade arranged for May 29, the day after the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Tomorrow's fixture will also take on greater significance as it is the last appearance for fan favourite Divock Origi in front of the Kop.

Klopp yesterday confirmed the Belgium striker would be leaving the club at the end of the season, having not played enough matches this term to trigger an extension.

Despite his bit-part role, Origi has had a massive impact as a super-sub, scoring a double in their 4-3 comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, as well as in that year's final to help the team lift their sixth European Cup.

On the cult hero, Klopp said: "He is, and will be for me, forever a Liverpool legend (and) one of the most important players I ever had.

"I expect Div to get a special reception, or farewell."

Guardiola believes Liverpool will go all guns blazing against Wolves and only had one message for his players at his pre-match press conference yesterday - beat Villa and claim the trophy.

On the chance to land their fourth league title in five years, the Catalan said: "It's good... It is what it is, it's important being there. A chance to win a game to be champions. A privilege..."

Finishing above Liverpool will ensure City do not end their campaign without silverware for the first time since 2017. There is disappointment after their last-four Champions League exit, but as far as Guardiola is concerned, the league is a harder trophy to win.

"It's more difficult. A lot of weeks, a lot of games, struggling with injuries, different situations. The success is being there in the last few years," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE