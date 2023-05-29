A roller-coaster EPL season delivers entertainment and intrigue

Its champions were predictable, Manchester City’s five titles from six seasons beginning to resemble the dominance of Bayern Munich in Germany, Juventus in Italy and Paris Saint-Germain in France that Englishman used to mock. And yet this has been a most entertaining Premier League season, full of enjoyment and surprise.

Doubtless, it helps to have the financial wherewithal to buy the world’s best players. Enzo Fernandez was the best young player on show at the Qatar World Cup that split the season in half and soon enough became a Chelsea player. And if anyone’s season is recalled beyond Arsenal’s brave pushing of City for the title, then it will be Chelsea delivering, in terms of pounds spent, the worst season in English football history. Nobody has spent £600m (S$1 billion) in a Premier League season before, least of all to finish below mid-table behind Brentford for the first time since 1936.