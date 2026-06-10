Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

What do you remember about your first World Cup?

Maybe it is Zinedine Zidane’s infamous headbutt into Marco Materazzi’s chest in Germany in 2006. Or perhaps it is not even a moment, but a sound, like the beehive drone of the vuvuzelas from South Africa in 2010.

A World Cup is shared by millions, but each has a private doorway to the world’s biggest football tournament.

A goal, a magical move or a special player.

For me, it was a pack of stickers.

Panini stickers introduced me to football, which has shaped my career path. But more importantly, they were the bridge that allowed me to truly understand my father.

In 2002, when I was seven, my father gave me a Panini album and a few packets of stickers a few months before the World Cup. We would sit together at the dining table and rip open the packs, and my dad would help press each sticker carefully into the numbered box.

The thrill of tearing open a fresh packet of stickers, the metallic shine of some stickers and the mystery inside, was enough to make every pack feel magical.

Faces of players I had never heard of stared back at me but within weeks, they were no longer strangers. They would come alive on the television during my first World Cup, which was held in Japan and South Korea that year.

My father would name-check players – especially the ones we had unpacked earlier in the day – and offer unsolicited assessments of the game. Between matches, we bonded over our quest to complete the album, driving to convenience stores in search of more sticker boxes.

As every World Cup came around, our hunt would restart.

Sticker by sticker, seeing the footballers and figuring out how to spell their names, and learning about the clubs they played for fuelled my obsession with football.

I know now that our car rides were not only about chasing down stickers, but a peek into who my father is.

Growing up in an Asian family, there were no declarations of affection such as “I love you”, and certainly no hugs and kisses.

A man of very few words, my father did not gift me heirlooms of watches or ties, but something more precious: A love and knowledge of football.

It started with the stickers but soon it evolved as I grew to learn and love the game. Shortly after the 2002 World Cup, I would pick up The New Paper after my father had read it, diving straight into the sports pages at the back.

Often, our lengthier conversations were about football.

His unyielding admiration for former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard showed me how much he valued grit, loyalty and dedication, while his passionate defence of key refereeing decisions during matches gave me a glimpse of his past as an S.League referee.

I soaked in all this knowledge.

Before I knew it, this sticker-chasing hobby had evolved into an ambition to write about sports for a living. And along the way, like every football reporter, my ultimate dream was to cover the World Cup.

The sticker tradition continued through the World Cups in the following years. Like clockwork, a month or so before the event, my dad would come home with a Panini World Cup album.

Even as I worked my way through school and began my career with The Straits Times, we would find time to sit at the dinner table together and fill the album.

As I got older, our car rides became occasional and I cherished those moments amid our busy schedules. I later also learnt that my father would meet like-minded hobbyists to exchange stickers.

It was heartwarming to see the effort he put in to meet strangers and patiently sort through stacks of stickers for my sake.

In 2025, after getting married, I moved out of my parents’ home.

As the World Cup approached, it felt different this time. Something was missing.

Then, at the start of May, my father once again got me the Panini album and a few boxes of stickers appeared – our father-son tradition was not about to be forgotten.

A fan shows off some of the Fifa World Cup 2026 Panini stickers he bought at the Soccer Locker on June 2 in Miami, Florida. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

In today’s world of blind boxes and resale markets where autographed sports cards are traded like stocks, this hobby probably makes no financial sense.

Looking back, those first days and weeks of the 2002 World Cup may well have been my earliest foray into journalism. Armed with an album that featured little square boxes for match results, I would religiously record every score as the tournament unfolded.

They were my very first “reports,” even if I did not know it at the time.

And for that, I will never be able to put a price on what it means to me.

As I prepare to join tens of thousands of spectators in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11 for the opening match of my first World Cup as a reporter, I will remember what started me on this journey 24 years ago.

A sticker album, and my dad.