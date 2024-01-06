A deep run in the FA Cup could inspire either Liverpool or Arsenal

LONDON – Manchester City’s return to domestic action following their trip to the Club World Cup had a familiar, ominous edge. While City appear refreshed, their rivals for the Premier League title are faltering. It was not a happy Christmas for Arsenal, with their defeats to West Ham and Fulham revealing a soft underbelly.

Liverpool, in beating Newcastle 4-2, went to the top of the table, breaking the record for ‘expected goals’. A three-point lead on second-placed wild cards Aston Villa is healthy enough, but City have a game in hand and are only five back.