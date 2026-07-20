8 moments of 2026 World Cup

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The Straits Times’ sports desk looks back at some indelible memories from this World Cup.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, known for his witch doctor persona, cheering Ghana on in the stands during their 1-0 World Cup group-stage win over Panama on June 17.

1. Witch doctor loses magic

Ghana’s Nana Kwaku Bonsam captured the world’s attention with his witch doctor persona – complete with mysterious white powder – as he worked his “black magic” from the stands during the World Cup.

The dark arts seemed to work as the Ghanaians progressed to the knockout stages after beating Panama 1-0 and holding England to a 0-0 draw, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham firing blanks.

But their last-32 opponents Colombia were prepared as over 100 Colombians hiked up to a sacred sanctuary in Bogota to perform counter-rituals with a shaman. At the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Colombia fans hilariously carried Bonsam, meaning “devil” in a Ghanaian dialect, on their shoulders and chanted “the witch is burnt”.

Colombia won 1-0 and with Ghana scoring just twice in four games, maybe Bonsam could have conjured a spell for goals instead.

– David Lee

2. Messi’s opening act

Lionel Messi hitting a delightful strike to complete his hat-trick and lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Algeria in their opening World Cup group-stage match on June 16. PHOTO: REUTERS

Before Argentina’s first match against Algeria at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, I had never seen Lionel Messi in the flesh. So while I had pencilled in June 16 as a date that I was most looking forward to, I did not expect what played out.

Messi went on to deliver one of the most iconic performances, notching his first World Cup hat-trick to spur the then holders to a 3-0 win over Algeria in their Group J opener.

Fans were losing their minds in the stands, with some moved to tears. Even journalists in the media tribune could only put their hands on their heads in disbelief. This was truly one of those “I was there” moments , in a tournament dominated by the sport’s star names . – Deepanraj Ganesan

3. Viking row takes the world by storm

Norway fans filling the streets of Times Square and performing the “Viking Row” celebration on July 3, two days before their team beat Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup last 16. PHOTO: REUTERS

Imagine turning up to a summer solstice yoga session in search of inner peace, only to be met by a sea of red-clad Norwegians performing Viking-inspired rowing gestures. That was exactly what happened at Times Square in New York, where thousands of Norway fans crashed the event in a video that quickly went viral.

The iconic chant has spread far beyond Times Square and football stadiums. Norway fans even brought it to the Travelers Championship to cheer on compatriot Viktor Hovland, who celebrated his eighth PGA Tour victory by joining in with the imaginary rowing. It also popped up in Norwegian Parliament, at a nursing home, and even in Singapore after Norway’s shock win over Brazil in the round of 16.

But it has also ruffled the feathers of the nation’s Scandinavian neighbours. There was that one Norwegian who refused to take part in it, arguing it borrowed too much from Iceland’s thunderclap and, more importantly, that it was historically inaccurate as Viking longboats were more often powered by sails. – Kimberly Kwek

4. Embolo boo-boo

Breel Embolo of Switzerland remonstrating with referee Joao Pinheiro after his second yellow card and subsequent dismissal for simulation, during their 3-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat by Argentina after extra time on July 11. PHOTO: AFP

Swiss forward Breel Embolo became the first player to be ejected under the new rule for mistaken identity.

The rule was first applied in the group stage when a yellow card for US defender Tim Ream was rescinded with Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron booked instead for simulation.

But Embolo’s folly carried far greater consequences during the July 11 quarter-final against Argentina. Leandro Paredes was initially booked for a challenge, but a video assistant referee review showed the Swiss had dived and he received a second yellow.

The striker left the pitch in tears with the match at 1-1, just five minutes after his team had equalised. The Argentinians went on to win 3-1 in extra time. – James Wong

5. Seeing red

Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton showing a red card to Miguel Almiron, after the Paraguayan No. 10 had covered his mouth while speaking to Turkey’s Mert Muldur during Paraguay’s 1-0 World Cup group-stage win on June 19. PHOTO: AFP

A chemistry professor-turned-referee became an overnight meme after laying down the law on a player who covered his mouth during a confrontational scenario.

Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton became the first to apply the World Cup’s new rule – designed to stop players from making racist or abusive remarks – when he sent off Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron for covering his mouth while speaking to Turkey’s Mert Muldur.

The rule itself remains divisive, with some fans applauding it as protection against discrimination, while others say it criminalises harmless trash talk.

But it was Barton’s deadpan execution of his review that has immortalised him online, spawning endless “After review!” clips.

– Melvyn Teoh

6. Kane or Kermit?

England captain Harry Kane lost his voice during a BBC interview, but he continued answering questions – in his best Kermit the Frog impression.

“We had to fight,” he squeaked after belting out Oasis’ Wonderwall with fans following a 3-2 win over Mexico in the last 16. “I’ve just been singing there. I can’t really talk.”

Pundits in the BBC studio were left in stitches with Wayne Rooney calling it the “best interview”, while Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher posted on X: “It’s hard work that singing Harry Kane cmon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL.”

The British band’s 1995 hit, which enjoyed a revival after becoming England’s anthem at this World Cup, went on to top Spotify’s global chart. Meanwhile, Kane’s interview clip went viral, racking up millions of views on social media. – Tan Kim Han

7. Vozinha and his mum

Ana Candida Evora on her feet in the stands cheering for her 40-year-old son Vozinha on June 26, when the goalkeeper helped Cape Verde hold Saudi Arabia to a 0-0 draw to seal a historic spot in the World Cup knockout stages. PHOTO: AFP

Vozinha is 40, a grown man, having a dream goalkeeping World Cup debut for Cape Verde, but it feels incomplete.

Mum isn’t there.

She can’t afford the visa bond.

The story galvanises football. A passport is arranged, ticket done, rules waived, so that Ana Candida Evora, who has never left the shores of her land, can arrive in the US. This is the power of sport, to make borders and red tape briefly invisible.

Only a parent knows how a child has fought adversity. Only a child knows how a parent has sacrificed time and money to fund a dream. To be together then in a stadium in a historic moment was fitting, fabulous and unbeatable.

– Rohit Brijnath

8. Gakpo’s grief

The Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo on his knees, being consoled by teammates Wout Weghorst and Denzel Dumfries (No. 22), after scoring against Morocco in the World Cup last-32 clash on June 29. The Dutchman's unborn son had died just two days earlier. PHOTO: REUTERS

At this World Cup, Cody Gakpo was a footballer first, and a father second.

But in the moments after the Netherlands forward scored in the 72nd minute against Morocco on June 29, he became a dad who had lost his child.

Just two days earlier, his partner Noa van der Bij revealed that the couple’s unborn son Elijah had died.

Gakpo chose to stay with the squad and play in the last-32 match. Visibly emotional after the goal, he covered his face with his shirt as his teammates formed a protective circle around him, embracing and comforting him.

In a tournament of many tear-jerking moments – both happy and wretched – this was a 10/10.



Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk summed up the team’s response best: “It’s awful news and it shows that football is secondary. There are more important things in life.” – Low Lin Fhoong