5 things to know about Canada’s hat-trick hero Jonathan David

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Canada's Jonathan David celebrates scoring their second goal against Qatar at the World Cup.

Canada had never won a World Cup match in seven previous attempts, Jonathan David had not scored in four previous games on this biggest stage. But the stars aligned as the forward notched a hat-trick in their 6-0 win over Qatar. Who is this man who has found his scoring boots in time?

1. Roots in North America, eyes on Europe

David was born to Haitian parents in Brooklyn, New York, in the United States, and moved to Haiti when he was three months old. The family then immigrated to Ottawa, Canada, when he was six.

While he played youth football in Canada, he idolised the likes of Ronaldinho, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, vowing one day to follow in their footsteps and play in the big European leagues.

2. Overcoming setbacks

Blinkered in his desire to play in Europe, he went for trials with Austria’s FC Salzburg and Germany’s VFB Stuttgart in his teens but was rejected.

He finally made his breakthrough when Belgium’s Gent picked him up in 2018, but he suffered a major personal setback when his mother died of cancer the following year.

But David’s family would be proud of what he has achieved since.

After registering 37 goals and 15 assists in 83 games across two seasons with Gent, he earned a move to Lille in France in 2020 and led them to only their fourth Ligue 1 title in his first season.

Five seasons in France yielded 109 goals and 31 assists in 232 games – he signed a five-year deal with Italian giants Juventus and scored on his debut in 2025.

3. World Cup heroics four years in the making

His ability to overcome setbacks also extends to the national team.

At Qatar 2022, he appeared to be the team’s first-choice penalty taker but saw teammate and left-back Alphonso Davies take over the spot-kick duty in their opening game against Belgium – the latter missed the shot.

David then faced criticism after firing blanks in the 1-1 draw against Bosnia in their 2026 opener, but responded with his brilliant hat-trick against Qatar.

4. Breaking records

Not particularly imposing at 1.75m, David is capable of playing as the main striker or the second striker with his ability to press defenders and link up play.

What is most important is that he is a proven goalscorer.

After scoring a brace on his international debut in the 8-0 win over the US Virgin Islands, he is now Canada’s all-time top scorer with 42 goals in 79 games.

His hat-trick against Qatar, which helped Canada record their maiden win at the World Cup, also makes him the first North American to score a treble at the World Cup in almost a century since American Patenaude netted all three goals against Paraguay in a 1930 group-stage match.

And he is still only 26.

5. The Iceman

Jonathan Herdman, who currently helms Indonesia, was the coach who gave David his international debut and his Iceman moniker.

Of his protege, he said: “He’s an absolute gift... what I like about Jonathan is the fact that he is so grounded.

“I call him the Iceman. He is just deadpan. You can see he comes from a really solid family that has good values. He’s not going to get carried away and I think that will be the difference for him.”