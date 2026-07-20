Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

With their victory on July 19, Spain became the first nation to hold the men’s and women’s World Cup football titles simultaneously.

The 2026 World Cup final may have been a sleepy, scrappy affair to many. But on paper, it made its mark in the history books for a plethora of reasons, including holding a half-time show for the first time in tournament history.

Here are other milestones reached during the final on July 19.

1. Clash of continental champions

It was the first World Cup final that pit the reigning South American and European champions against each other, while also the first in which the world’s two top-ranked nations faced each other in football’s most important game.

Argentina, FIFA’s top-ranked side, lifted the Copa America for a record 16th time in 2024 while second-ranked Spain won Euro 2024.

2. One-sided affair

It was a one-sided game, with captain and talisman Lionel Messi largely anonymous and the defending champions became the first side to fail to register a single shot on goal in a World Cup final.

The match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes, meaning the US, hosting football’s showpiece for the second time, still has not seen a goal in a World Cup final after the 1994 showpiece in California also ended goal-less between Brazil and Italy before the Italians’ penalty shoot-out victory.

Spain ended the final with a whopping 20 shots, 11 of those on target, to Argentina’s three meek attempts – none of which were on target.

3. Star power shines during first half-time show

Colombian singer Shakira performing during the half-time show. PHOTO: AFP

The final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium featured a star-studded half-time show for the first time in the history of the quadrennial tournament, with performances by Madonna, flanked by Brazilian legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, K-pop superstars BTS, and Shakira.

The interval show also squeezed in cameos from the fictional football coach Ted Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) and the Muppets, including Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog.

4. Goalie Martinez to the rescue

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (in green) in action on July 19. PHOTO: AFP

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez was arguably Argentina’s best player. The stalwart made 10 saves in regulation time, the most in a World Cup final, to force extra time and keep his side dreaming.

The Aston Villa player fended off shot after shot from a host of Spanish attacks led by Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres. He was beaten only in the 106th minute by super sub Torres.

5. Spain are holders of the men’s and women’s World Cup titles

With their July 19 victory, Spain became the first nation to hold the men’s and women’s World Cup football titles simultaneously.

The women’s team beat England 1-0 in the 2023 Women’s World Cup for their first title. The next edition takes place in 2027 in Brazil.

6. De la Fuente is oldest coach to win a World Cup

Luis de la Fuente, Spain’s coach, had also led Spain to the Euro 2024 title. PHOTO: AFP

At 65 years old, Spain’s Luis de la Fuente became the oldest coach to guide a team to a World Cup triumph.

He had led Spain to the Euro 2024 title and his team are now unbeaten in 38 matches in all competitions – a record for any team from Europe or South America.

7. Messi matches World Cup final appearance record

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected after losing the World Cup final. PHOTO: REUTERS

Argentina talisman Lionel Messi did not achieve his dream farewell, but he still earned a milestone of his own.

The 39-year-old became only the second player to appear in three World Cup finals, matching the achievement of Brazil great Cafu.

Another Brazil icon Pele won three World Cups, but did not play in the 1962 final due to injury. Argentina legend Diego Maradona played in two finals. REUTERS, AFP