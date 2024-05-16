2021 Player of the Year Tomoyuki Doi has high ambitions on returning to Singapore Premier League

SINGAPORE – A familiar face is back in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) this season and has wasted little time in making his presence felt again.

2021 Player of the Year Tomoyuki Doi, who joined Geylang International in January, contributed a goal and an assist on his Eagles debut as they drew 2-2 with Balestier Khalsa in their May 10 season opener.

Since leaving Hougang United three years ago, the Japanese striker’s stints in the J3 League and Albania’s top flight had not panned out the way he wanted.

Seeking to revive his career, the 26-year-old returned to the SPL with Geylang, who were the first to make him an offer.

Ahead of their Eastern Derby against BG Tampines Rovers at the Jalan Besar Stadium on May 17, Doi told The Straits Times: “These two years have been quite tough.

“I wanted to become a top player, so I chose to go back to Japan and then Europe… (They were) very different experiences for me, but I learnt a lot from them.

“I had received offers from Asean countries, but I needed time to recover from my injury from April 2023. And since the SPL season started in May, it was an easy decision to come back.”

Doi scored four goals in 18 appearances for then J3 League outfit Fujieda MYFC, but played only eight matches for FK Bylis in 2023 before a left ankle injury ended his season.

While those stints had been difficult, he said he would have regretted not leaving the SPL.

He believes that his playing style as an out-and-out striker does not suit Japanese leagues, whose strikers are more versatile. By returning to his old hunting ground, he hopes he can re-utilise his strengths and reprise his showing.

He had racked up 11 goals in 14 appearances while winning the SPL title with Albirex Niigata in 2020, before bagging the Golden Boot by netting 19 times in 21 matches for the Cheetahs a year later.

Doi has fond memories of his time here, saying: “It’s the first country I played professional football in and it’s good to see familiar faces. I feel very happy to be back.”