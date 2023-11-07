16 yellow cards in a game: Czech football club gets record

Czech football club TJ Sokol Upohlavy had 16 players booked in in their match last weekend. PHOTO: TJ SOKOL UPOHLAVY/FACEBOOK
Updated
1 min ago
Published
10 min ago

PRAGUE – A Czech football club playing in the lowest division has made the sports pages across the country after 16 of its players were booked at the same time last weekend.

TJ Sokol Upohlavy’s players decided to make a splash as they were trailing TJ Sokol Libochovany 6-0 in their game in the lowest district tier last Saturday.

When Martin Blizil scored to make it 6-1 in the 82nd minute, all 11 of the team’s players on the pitch took off their shirts in celebration – a deed punishable by a yellow card.

Five substitutes came off the bench to celebrate with them, also taking off their shirts and earning a booking.

“The last game didn’t really go our way, but our players maybe set a world record,” the team said on Facebook after losing the game 6-2 in the end.

“When you underperform, what’s left is a sense of humour.”

The referee did not book each player individually – also because with the players’ shirts off, he could not see the numbers.

But he did enter the bookings in the match report. The transcript, with a yellow rectangle next to each Upohlavy player’s name, has since gone viral on local social media.

The village of Upohlavy, where the club is based, has a population of 276 people and lies about 50 kilometres northwest of the Czech capital Prague. AFP

More On This Topic
Harry Kane scores from inside his own half in Bayern Munich’s 8-0 Bundesliga win over Darmstadt
Man City's Ilkay Gundogan scores fastest-ever FA Cup final goal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top