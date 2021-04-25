$10m Sailors Hub for all

The Lion City Sailors' $10 million training facility that will be home to both the Singapore Premier League club and their football academy will also serve the residents in the community. The facility is projected to be completed next April.

Details of the state-of-the-art set-up - Singapore's first fully integrated football training centre - were unveiled at its ground-breaking ceremony yesterday at 8 Mattar Road. Member of Parliament for MacPherson Tin Pei Ling, Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong were in attendance.

There will be five pitches - two 11-a-side and three seven-a-side fields, changing rooms, a gym, and facilities for sports science and medicine, video analytics, as well as study rooms for academy scholars in the elite development programme.

The centre will also include a viewing area for the public, a cafe, as well as community-friendly spaces, where grassroots activities for residents, such as health screenings, community talks and exercise classes can be held.

Sailors chief executive Chew Chun-Liang said: "Mattar Road will become the new home of the Sailors, where our young talents hone their craft, and elite seniors drive to win trophies.

"I'm also excited about opening our doors to the football community programmes through ActiveSG efforts. This facility is aimed at driving not just LCS efforts in youth development and on-field success, but also to help lift the football community..."

Sailors attacker Gabriel Quak added: "On top of enjoying good facilities, the attachment will only help the team develop a stronger bond."

The facility is set to play an integral role in developing the larger Singapore football ecosystem and supporting the Unleash the Roar national project, which has the aim of seeing the Lions qualify for the 2034 World Cup. It will provide a place for young Singaporeans to undergo sustained and structured high-quality football training, with talent pathways for those who wish to play professionally.

Last year, the Sailors committed $1 million to revamp their academy, which was later given a one-star rating by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the first in Singapore to achieve the feat.

AFC has a maximum rating of three stars, and being a one-star academy means that the Sailors' have the fundamentals required for an elite youth academy.

Lim Kia Tong said: "We are extremely impressed with the uncompromising approach to excellence that LCS is bringing to Singapore football as well as the club's drive for youth development which can help push the sport to greater heights."

Lim Teck Yin added: "Private football academies like Lion City Sailors catalyse excellence in our local football ecosystem. Our goal towards building world-class national teams at all age groups require the commitment and will of partners like LCS."

Off the pitch, the Sailors will explore collaborations with the MacPherson Youth Network through a joint mentorship programme, youth activation and engagement sessions, and knowledge sharing to collectively build a stronger football community in the area. They will also look to engage partners such as Salim Mattar Mosque, Darul Ihsan Orphanage and Grace Baptist Church.

Ms Tin said: "I am heartened by the Sailors' commitment in providing access to the facility and organising activities for our MacPherson community."

Nur Azlina Ithnin, a MacPherson resident for eight years, is looking forward to going to the centre, especially the cafe. The 33-year-old said: "The facility adds a vibrant atmosphere to our neighbourhood."

The Sailors moved to the top of the SPL table on 17 points with a 1-0 win at Hougang yesterday.

Marquee signing Diego Lopes scored in the 69th minute to secure their fifth win this term.

In the other match, Tanjong Pagar and Tampines drew 2-2.