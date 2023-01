SINGAPORE – For the first time since 2016, the Young Lions are set to feature foreign players in their Singapore Premier League squad.

The Straits Times has learnt that Japanese footballers Jun Kobayashi and Kan Kobayashi – who were key figures in the Albirex Niigata side that won the 2022 SPL title – have been training with the Young Lions for the past week. Pending administrative clearances, they will be registered for the 2023 season which is expected to kick off in March.