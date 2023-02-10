Football: We've already been condemned, says Man City's Guardiola over charges

MANCHESTER – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the club have already been “condemned” after being charged by the Premier League with over 100 breaches of financial rules since 2009.

Speaking for the first time on Friday since the reigning champions were hit with the charges last week, Guardiola gave an impassioned defence of the club he joined in 2016 and whom he has taken to four Premier League titles.

He also said that the charges were driven by the other Premier League clubs and that if City were found guilty and, in the worst-case scenario, relegated, they would take their punishment and work their way back to the top flight.

“My first thought is that we are already being condemned,” Guardiola said ahead of Sunday’s home clash against Aston Villa.

“It’s the same as what happened after Uefa (charges). These are just charges. With Uefa, the club proved it was completely innocent. We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

“We didn’t have this opportunity, we are already sentenced.”

The charges against City stem from a Premier League investigation into their financial dealings launched four years ago, after the release of a tranche of “Football Leaks” documents obtained by the German publication Der Spiegel.

The club were subsequently banned from the Champions League by European governing body Uefa for two years, but successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the ban in 2020.

“We have a good lawyer. And I think the Premier League, supported by 19 teams, are going to take good lawyers too to defend their position,” added Guardiola.

“I would have loved to wait and see to find out what happens but just in case we are not innocent we will accept what the judge and the Premier League decides.

“But if the same situation with Uefa happens and we are innocent, what happens to restore or pay back our damage?“

City have won the Premier League title six times since the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 and Guardiola suggested their success meant there was an agenda against them by rival clubs.