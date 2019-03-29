Football: Watch Liverpool v Tottenham for free on Singtel's streaming service CAST

SINGAPORE - Singtel is offering a free live telecast of the English Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (March 31) on its streaming service, Singtel CAST.

Existing Singtel customers simply need to download the Singtel CAST app, which is available on iOS and Android, on their mobile devices or compatible smart TV sets.

Logging into the app with the credentials of a Singtel service will allow subscribers to watch the game.

Non-Singtel customers have to create a free CAST account at http://www.cast.sg/freepl, before downloading the app and logging in.

The match kicks off at 11.30pm (Singapore time).