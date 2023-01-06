Football: Van Dijk set to be sidelined for over a month: Klopp

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was taken off at half time against Brentford due to a muscle injury. PHOTO: REUTERS
LIVERPOOL – Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined for over a month due to a muscle injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

The Netherlands captain was taken off at half time of a 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday as part of a triple change by Klopp.

“Virgil was a surprise for us and a big blow. He didn’t feel a lot,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

“The diagnosis was pretty harsh. We’re talking about weeks, more than a month, but I hope it goes quick. It’s hard for him, but he has played an incredible amount of games in recent years.”

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League standings with 28 points from 17 games. REUTERS

