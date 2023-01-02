Football: Tottenham slump to Villa defeat as top four hopes suffer blow

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of regaining their place in the English Premier League’s top four were scuppered after they suffered a demoralising 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday.

Antonio Conte’s lacklustre side were devoid of inspiration throughout the contest and were punished after the break by goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz.

Spurs have now conceded at least two goals in their last seven league matches, their longest such run since November 1988.

Spurs legend and former Tottenham and England manager Glenn Hoddle opined that this is the worst he has seen Spurs play when both their star attackers Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are on the pitch.

Tottenham’s France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, playing his first game since losing the World Cup final to Argentina, was at fault for Buendia’s 50th-minute opener.

Buendia told the BBC: “It’s an amazing win away. We needed to show everyone that we were capable of winning away, especially against a top team, so we take the three points.

“We knew before the game that we had to suffer, be compact, so everyone showed that character. We were ruthless in front of goal.”

And when Luiz added a second in the 73rd minute, home fans began streaming towards the exits.

Chants against Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy rang out and it could have gotten worse, as Villa sauntered to only a third win in their last 22 Premier League clashes with the Londoners.

Tottenham were booed off at the final whistle as defeat left them in fifth place with 30 points from 17 matches, two points behind Manchester United, who have a game in hand, and 13 behind local rivals and leaders Arsenal.

Villa, who claimed a third win in four league games since former Arsenal manager Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard in November, remain in 12th place with 21 points.

On Emery, Buendia said: “As soon as they came here, they told us we needed to win more points away from home and playing a top side like Tottenham team away and winning, we are very happy.”