Football: Thailand retain AFF Championship after 3-2 aggregate win over Vietnam

BANGKOK – Thailand clinched a record seventh Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship title on Monday after pipping Vietnam 1-0 in the second leg of the final at the Thammasat Stadium to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Captain Theerathon Bunmathan scored the winner with a scorcher from outside the box in the 24th minute to help the War Elephants retain their title after a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Hanoi last Friday.

The Buriram United midfielder has been one of Thailand’s stand-out performers throughout the tournament and capped another fine display with the winning goal.

The 32-year-old left-back, who was later named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, was beaming as he received the AFF trophy from Fifa president Gianni Infantino and AFF president Khiev Sameth.

Two-time winners Vietnam were hoping to give their coach Park Hang-seo a winning farewell, with the 65-year-old South Korean ending his successful five-year stint after this tournament.

But the Golden Star Warriors struggled to make an impression in the opening exchanges against a well-drilled Thai side and it was fitting that Theerathon should put his team in front.

The 32-year-old started and finished the move that saw him receive possession from Adisak Kraisorn some 25 metres out before smashing a right-footed shot into the bottom corner of Dang Van Lam’s goal.

Despite needing to score twice to revive their hopes of a third title, the Vietnamese threatened only occasionally.

Pham Tuan Hai went closest with a long-distance effort in the second half as Thailand coach Alexandre Polking joins his predecessors Peter Withe (2000, 2002) and Kiatisuk Senamuang (2014, 2016), and former Singapore coach Radojko Avramovic (2004, 2007, 2012) in winning the AFF title at least twice.

Polking said: “We are really happy and proud to be the Asean No. 1 again. We knew it will be a different game and we have to defend well. And we defended very well.” REUTERS