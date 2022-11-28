Football: Stars, key backroom staff depart Lion City Sailors

Several members of the club’s backroom staff have also been told that their contracts will be terminated. This includes head of physiotherapy Nurhafizah Abu Sujad, sports trainer Danial Feriza, head of performance Mario Jovanovic, video analyst Adi Saleh and football physiologist Firdaus Maasar.

An affected staff member said that the news - which was delivered by chief executive Chew Chun-Liang and sporting director Badri Ghent at a staff meeting on Friday - came as a huge shock.

“They told us that their hands are tied and there is nothing they can do. None of us expected it. We went into the meeting thinking it was a planning session for the next season. When we joined the club, we were told of their long-term plans. It’s hard to digest this,” said the staff, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Compensation packages were offered and accepted by departing staff.

In a statement, Chew said: “There are positives to be drawn from the 2022 season, including the operationalisation of Singapore’s first integrated football training facility at Mattar Road, the club’s record-setting performance in the club’s maiden ACL campaign, the meaningful deepening of our relationship with our German partners, Borussia Dortmund, and our women’s team taking important strides to improve the women’s game here.

“But in the final reckoning, 2022 has been a poor season for us - we have not hit the targets we set for ourselves.

“Our long-term ambitions remain unchanged, but we believe we need a strategic reset to get us back on track and help our Sailors return with a much-needed renewed spirit as we prepare to attack the 2023 season.

“After this reset we are confident that we will see a different - renewed and reinvigorated - Sailors next season.”

Quak also shared that he had heard of the departure of key staff members who had played a pivotal role behind the scenes. He added: “When I found out, I rang Firdaus and comforted him. Because I understand how tough it is to be handed such news so suddenly.”

Since privatising LCS in 2020, owner Sea Limited, whose founder, chairman and group chief executive officer is Li, has pumped in tens of millions of dollars to improve the Singapore Premier League (SPL) club, building training facilities and investing in sports science and a data analytics department.

In 2021, the club paid an SPL record transfer fee of $2.9 million for Brazilian playmaker Diego Lopes, which shattered Hougang United’s 2018 mark of just $50,000 for Fazrul Nawaz.