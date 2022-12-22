Football: SPL players Ong Yu En, Fathullah Rahmat to train with K-League teams

SINGAPORE – In a boost for the Singapore Premier League’s (SPL) young players, Tampines Rovers’ Ong Yu En and Tanjong Pagar United’s Fathullah Rahmat are heading to South Korea for a two-week long training stint.

Central midfielders Ong and Fathullah, who are 19 and 20 respectively, will be in Korea for training sessions with the youth teams of top K-League 1 sides Incheon United and Suwon Samsung Bluewings, said sports agency firm Rookbook Sports in a press release on Wednesday.

The duo, who are represented by Rookbook Sports, will also have sessions with the senior squad of Cheonan City from Dec 26 to Jan 5. The K-League 2 club boast state of the art facilities such as the new Korean National Football Centre, which will be used as the future home of the Taegeuk Warriors’ men’s and women’s national teams.

Ong who made 17 appearances for Tampines in the 2022 SPL season said: “I am really relishing this opportunity and I will do my best to learn as much as I can. I’ve heard a lot from my teammates who have played overseas about the higher standards required to thrive there.

“But I know to fully understand what they mean, I need to have some exposure. This may be a short training stint but the exposure is going to fuel my hunger to play overseas in the future.”

Fathullah was a regular for Tanjong Pagar and played 23 out of 28 league matches.

He said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be given an opportunity to train with top class players in Korea. I will make use of what I have learnt here and bring it back to Singapore, be it in terms of professionalism, or their attitude towards training. I am really looking forward to doing my best here.”

Incheon United’s academy has produced national team stars Jeong Woo-yeong, who is currently playing for Bundesliga side SC Freiburg in Germany, and Park Ji-soo. Suwon Samsung Bluewings are also known for their youth academy, having churned out Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jeong Sang-Bin, a 20-year-old forward now on loan at Swiss side Grasshoppers.

Vikram Jayakumar, Rookbook’s director of management said: “We hope that our Rooks (Ong and Fathullah) will be able to learn a lot from this experience, and use these as valuable references for their blossoming careers to come.”