Football: Singaporean referee Muhammad Taqi to officiate at Women’s World Cup

SINGAPORE – After a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the Fifa World Cup in 2022, Singaporean referee Taqi Jahari will be adding another feather to his cap at the Women’s World Cup.
On Tuesday, the 36-year-old was among 107 referees announced by Fifa for the Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug 20.
He will function as a video assistant referee (VAR), similar to his role in Qatar.
His appointment marks another milestone for him and Singapore, as he will be the first in the country to officiate at both the men and women’s World Cups.
He will be only the second Singaporean to referee at the Women’s World Cup, the first being policewoman Abirami Naidu, a former national player, in the 2015 edition in Canada.
In addition, he is also the only South-east Asian referee on the list.
Taqi said: “I am proud of this achievement (of being) involved in this World Cup, because this is only the second edition where the Women’s World Cup will be using the video system to referee.”
Previously, he had worked in a VAR role for the men and women’s football games at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
He noted that the standard of women’s football has “evolved drastically” since the World Cup in 2019.
Pointing to the increase in the number of participating teams from 24 to 36 in the 2023 edition, he added: “It shows that the quality of women’s football has increased and improved from the previous World Cup.”
In Qatar, he had the opportunity to work with women match officials, and he said: “It brings a different perspective of their thoughts, their interplay and their football understanding.
“When we speak about the World Cup, for me, it doesn’t matter whether it’s men or women’s… Just understand that the World Cup is the biggest stage, you know, for everyone.”
Football Association of Singapore director of referees Nazeer Hussain said the association was “both delighted and proud” of Taqi for this appointment.
He added: “It is yet another feather in his cap... and a continued testament to Taqi’s ability, dedication, commitment and level of sacrifice.”