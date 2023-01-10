Football: Singaporean referee Muhammad Taqi to officiate at Women’s World Cup

SINGAPORE – After a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the Fifa World Cup in 2022, Singaporean referee Taqi Jahari will be adding another feather to his cap at the Women’s World Cup.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old was among 107 referees announced by Fifa for the Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug 20.

He will function as a video assistant referee (VAR), similar to his role in Qatar.

His appointment marks another milestone for him and Singapore, as he will be the first in the country to officiate at both the men and women’s World Cups.

He will be only the second Singaporean to referee at the Women’s World Cup, the first being policewoman Abirami Naidu, a former national player, in the 2015 edition in Canada.

In addition, he is also the only South-east Asian referee on the list.