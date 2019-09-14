Football: Singapore football legends and artists play futsal for a good cause

SINGAPORE - Local football heroes Nazri Nasir, Isa Halim, Malek Awab and Steven Tan joined the SPH Media team and actors such as Randall Tan and Alan Tern at the SGX Bull Charge Charity Futsal tournament on Saturday (Sept 14) to help raise $178,000 for charity.

Now in its sixth edition, the futsal tournament held at Kovan Sport Centre featured 36 teams. This year's event also saw a kids match organised for the first time for beneficiaries and children of SGX staff.

The SGX Bull Charge, which is partnering the Community Chest, aims to raise $3 million this year and proceeds will go to SGX Bull Charge beneficiaries for 2019. They are: AWWA Ltd, Autism Association (Singapore), Fei Yue Community Services, HCSA Community Services and Shared Services for Charities.

Chew Sutat, SGX Bull Charge chairman, said, "We thank our corporate sponsors for their unwavering support and commitment to another successful Charity Futsal event. For our work with communities to be sustainable, it is necessary to have participation from all quarters, and we are delighted by the diversity of the teams today."

Following a charity golf tournament in May and Saturday's futsal event, the SGX Bull Charge programme will hold its grand finale, the 16th annual Charity Run, on Nov 8 at the Marina Bay.