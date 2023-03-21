Football: Sevilla sack Sampaoli with relegation threat looming

Sevilla fired coach Jorge Sampaoli after less than six months into his second spell on Tuesday, with the Spanish La Liga club sitting two points above the relegation zone.

They have lost four of their last seven league matches, including a 6-1 humbling by Atletico Madrid. Although they are through to the Europa League quarter-finals, they sit 14th in La Liga on 28 points with 12 games left following Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Getafe.

Argentinian Sampaoli, 63, also coached Sevilla in the 2016-17 season and managed the Argentina national team from 2017 to 2018.

“Following (the) defeat at Getafe, which leaves the side just above the relegation zone, the club have decided to part ways with the Argentine coach ahead of the international break,” Sevilla said in a statement.

“Sampaoli will no longer lead today’s training session... while the club is already working on recruiting a new coach as soon as possible.”

Sevilla, whose only La Liga title was way back in 1946, are record six-time Europa League winners and next face Manchester United. Their first La Liga game after the international break is at 15th-placed Cadiz on April 1. REUTERS