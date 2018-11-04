Football: Seven Lions could make AFF Suzuki Cup debut as national coach Fandi Ahmad confirms 23-man squad

SINGAPORE - Singapore's interim national football coach Fandi Ahmad will give seven players the chance to make their Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup debuts at the tournament starting this week, as he announced his 23-man squad on Sunday (Nov 4).

The seven are defenders Irfan Fandi and Nazrul Nazari, midfielders Adam Swandi and Jacob Mahler, and forwards Ikhsan Fandi and Iqbal Hussain.

"With the players fighting hard for a spot in the team, it was not an easy decision for us to pick 23 players to field in this tournament," said Fandi.

"We thank all the players who have been with us during the preparation phase for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. We have selected a group of boys whom we feel will be able to allow us to best play to our strengths during the tournament."

Singapore are four-time champions of the biennial tournament but their last triumph came in 2012. They crashed out in the group stage two years ago when the Lions finished bottom of their group.

This year, the Republic are in Group B with defending champions Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Timor-Leste.

The Lions will open their campaign against Indonesia on Friday (Nov 9) at the National Stadium.

Fandi believes he has picked a squad of young and experienced players who will give a good account of themselves.

"In this squad, we have the experienced players in (Khairul) Amri, Baihakki (Khaizan) and Shahril (Ishak) who have led by example putting in a lot of hard work on the pitch," said the 56-year-old.

"(Goalkeepers) Hassan (Sunny), Izwan (Mahbud) and Zaiful (Nizam ) have impressed with their work ethic and professionalism, too. We also have our younger players, such as Jacob (Mahler), who have also done well though they only joined us in the recent months.

"We have faith in the team, together we will do our best, and God will take care of the rest."

Lions skipper Hariss Harun added: "The team has been working very hard throughout the preparation phase, and now it's time for us to show our worth as a team.

"We are one team, one family, both on and off the pitch, and I think we can achieve something great when we work together.

"Fan support is crucial in this tournament as we play our matches at home, and we look forward to having our fans pack the National Stadium this Friday to help us get off to the best possible start to our campaign."

Tickets to the matches against Indonesia and Thailand start from $8, and are available on the Sports Hub website.

Lions' 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny (Army United FC), Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya FC), Zaiful Nizam (Balestier Khalsa)

Defenders: Baihakki Khaizan (Udon Thani FC), Faritz Hameed (Home United), Irfan Fandi (Young Lions), Nazrul Nazari (Hougang United), Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang), Shakir Hamzah (Home United), Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Young Lions)

Midfielders: Adam Swandi (Albirex Niigata), Hariss Harun (Johor Darul Takzim), Izzdin Shafiq (Home United), M. Anumanthan (Home United), Jacob Mahler (Young Lions), Gabriel Quak (Navy FC), Yasir Hanapi (Tampines Rovers), Zulfahmi Arifin (Chonburi FC)

Forward: Faris Ramli (PKNS FC), Ikhsan Fandi (Young Lions), Iqbal Hussain (Hougang United), Khairul Amri (Tampines Rovers), Shahril Ishak (Home United)

Singapore's Group B fixtures (All Singapore time)

Friday, Nov 9

Singapore v Indonesia (8pm, National Stadium)

Tuesday, Nov 13

Philippines v Singapore (8pm, Panaad Stadium, Bacolod)

Wednesday, Nov 21

Singapore v Timor-Leste (7.30pm, National Stadium)

Sunday, Nov 25

Thailand v Singapore (8pm, Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok)