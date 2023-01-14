Football: Second half of season could change everything for Spurs, says Son Heung-min

LONDON – After a first half of the season he described as “a bit disappointing”, Son Heung-min insisted ahead of the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday that “the second part of the season could change everything”.

While Spurs are fifth in the English Premier League and just six points adrift of reigning champions Manchester City, albeit having played a game more, their performances have too often been unconvincing.

It has mirrored Son’s own campaign, which has seen him fail to find the net on 20 of his 23 appearances for Spurs following an imperious 2021-22 season which saw the South Korean become the first Asian to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Speaking at the sidelines of his unveiling as AIA Singapore’s brand ambassador at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, he was asked to assess the season so far.

Said the 30-year-old forward: “When you see back, in a few games, we could get some more points. It was also a bit disappointing but I feel like we can do so much better in the second half of the season.

“We have amazing talented players, a positive group... it’s now just halfway, I think the second part of the season could change everything. So I think we should believe that and everyone should start to get ready to throw their bodies (on the line) to get the club in the better position.”

Offering one potential reason behind his dip in form this season, Son conceded that it was mentally difficult to toggle between the responsibilities of being the captain of the Taegeuk Warriors and club duties as a key player for Spurs.

He explained: “Actually it was a bit tough because I was really focused on Spurs first before the World Cup and had to turn around mentally. Physically wise, I think it’s OK because we’re used to playing at this time...

“But mentally, playing for club and playing for the country are also a bit different, so I think this made (things) a little bit difficult.”

While Son added that winning the Golden Boot “meant a lot”, he was keen to stress that “it already passed” and he is looking to the future, there is no avoiding the fact that he’s gone from the most goal-den season of his career to what has threatened to be his annus horribilis.

Despite looking like a superhero with his facial protection – which he said earlier in January is “sometimes annoying because I can’t see the ball because of the mask” – there is no masking the fact that he has looked distinctly dire.

The 24 goals he plundered in 2021-22 seem like a cruel and confusing mirage when compared to his current form.

His goals-per-90 minutes ratio (0.28) this term is the lowest of his career. Statistics published by The Athletic on Dec 30 also revealed that his assists-per-90 (0.16), pass completion rate (69.1 per cent) as well as his figures per 90 minutes for successful dribbles (0.9), passes received (27.7) and loose balls recovered (2.5) are all the lowest of his Spurs stint, which began in 2015.

Sky Sports reported on Jan 4 that his numbers for chances created from open play and completed dribbles are the poorest of his seven seasons in England. He has regularly ranked in the top 12 in the Premier League in both categories since 2016.

Not that it matters to his manager. Antonio Conte said ahead of the Palace win: “If we put him in this discussion, we are in trouble, because Sonny and (Harry) Kane are the two most important players with Hugo Lloris...

“If we start to have doubts about them, then I think we are really in trouble.”

According to Spurs legend Ledley King, there could soon be an addition to that trio of indispensables in newly minted World Cup winner Cristian Romero.

The former Spurs captain told ST: “He seems to have a great understanding of when to be aggressive but is also very calm and relaxed with the ball at his feet and not that many defenders are like that.

“He’s got a huge passion for defending and to win the World Cup, that can only boost your confidence... and I think that will elevate him.... He is, for me, one of the best around in his position already.”

Having played just 15 matches for Spurs this season due to hamstring and adductor injuries, the 24-year-old Argentinian could be key for a team that had conceded first in 10 consecutive competitive matches before their win over Palace.

King added: “We’re third-highest in terms of goals scored, so it’s just about getting back to our defensive disciplines. Coming back from a goal or two goals down is always very difficult... but the aim is probably to start games better.”